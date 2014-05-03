TOKYO May 3 Honda Motor Co will double
the number of car models it sells in China over the next two
years to try to capture market share from rivals such as General
Motors Co, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on
Saturday.
Honda will expand its product range to about 20 models by
sharing platforms and other major parts between its two joint
ventures in China, the Nikkei said without citing the source of
its information.
Honda also plans to source more Chinese parts to keep costs
low, the Nikkei said.
Spokesmen for Honda were not available for comment.
In comparison, General Motors sells 40 models in China, and
in 2013 it sold more than four times the number of cars that
Honda sold, according to the Nikkei.
China has the world's biggest auto market and this year is
expected to mark the second year of double-digit growth due to
economic stimulus and demand in China's interior regions.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Robert Birsel)