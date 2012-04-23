TOKYO, April 23 Honda Motor Co said on Monday it will spend 46 billion yen ($560 million) to build a new car and a new engine plant in China.

The Japanese automaker said it plans to start construction of the plants by the end of this year and aims to have them operational in 2014.

The car assembly plant will have an initial annual production capacity of 120,000 vehicles, that will later be raised to 240,000 vehicles, Honda said. ($1 = 81.60 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichiro Saoshiro and Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)