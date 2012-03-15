BEIJING, March 15 Honda Motor will recall 459,962 CR-V and Civic cars in China to fix defective horns from April 30, China's top quality watchdog has said.

The recall covers some CR-Vs made at Honda's car venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co from July 10, 2009, to August 16, 2011, and some Civic sedans built at the plant from July 10, 2009, to August 31, 2011.

China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine detailed the recall in a statement posted on its website late on Wednesday.

In January, Honda recalled 50,410 China-made CR-Vs because of defective wiring.

The Japanese automaker, which also operates a car venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group in China, sold 617,764 cars in China in 2011, down 4.5 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Paul Tait)