BEIJING May 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and its China joint ventures sold 60,596 cars in China in April, down 2.4 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That compares with a 6.6 percent fall in March.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co .