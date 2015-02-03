UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SHANGHAI Feb 3 Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two Chinese joint ventures sold 59,065 vehicles in China in January, down 6.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.
This follows a 40.1 percent rise in December and a 12.1 percent fall in November.
Japanese carmakers in China have faced the twin challenges of a slowing economy and political tension between Beijing and Tokyo over the past year.
Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd . (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.