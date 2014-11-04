SHANGHAI Nov 4 Honda Motor Co Ltd cut its 2014 China sales target to above 800,000 vehicles from a previous target of around 900,000, a China-based spokesman said on Tuesday.

The revision comes as Honda and its two Chinese joint ventures posted a drop in October sales, the fourth consecutive monthly sales decline in the world's biggest auto market. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)