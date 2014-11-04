UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SHANGHAI Nov 4 Honda Motor Co Ltd cut its 2014 China sales target to above 800,000 vehicles from a previous target of around 900,000, a China-based spokesman said on Tuesday.
The revision comes as Honda and its two Chinese joint ventures posted a drop in October sales, the fourth consecutive monthly sales decline in the world's biggest auto market. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources