Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Feb 15 Honda Canada Finance Inc on Wednesday sold C$300 million ($300 million) of three-year senior unsecured floating-rate debentures, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The debentures, due Feb. 23, 2015, were priced at par to yield 95 basis points over the three-month Canadian dealer offered rate, according to the term sheet.
The bookrunning manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal.
($1=C$1.00) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.