Feb 15 Honda Canada Finance Inc on Wednesday sold C$300 million ($300 million) of three-year senior unsecured floating-rate debentures, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The debentures, due Feb. 23, 2015, were priced at par to yield 95 basis points over the three-month Canadian dealer offered rate, according to the term sheet.

The bookrunning manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal.

($1=C$1.00)