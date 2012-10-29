(Honda corrects vehicle sales forecast to 4.12 mln from no
forecast)
TOKYO Oct 29 (Official correction for vehicle
sales forecast)
TOKYO Oct 29 Japan's Honda Motor Co
revised down it sales forecast to 4.12 million vehicles from 4.3
million vehicles for the year to March 2013, a spokesman said on
Monday, after sales slumped in China in September following a
territorial row between Japan and China.
It said it is keeping unchanged its assumed average exchange
rate of 80 yen to the dollar for the year to March 2013,
but now expects the euro to average 103 yen instead of
105 yen.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)