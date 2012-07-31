TOKYO, July 31 Honda Motor Co will aim to boost its market share in the United States to 11 percent this year, a top executive said on Tuesday, providing a rare share target after being battered by supply disruptions in 2011.

Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura also said Japan's No.3 automaker expected the total U.S. market for light vehicles to grow to 14.3 million in 2012. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota, Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)