By Maki Shiraki and Yoko Kubota
TOKYO Feb 22 Honda Motor Co is
considering diversifying its all-Japanese, all-male board by
appointing a foreigner and could move as early as Monday, when
it unveils its next slate of directors, sources close to the
company said.
"I think we have to think quite seriously, and we are
thinking very, very seriously," Honda Executive Vice President
Tetsuo Iwamura told Reuters when asked about naming a
non-Japanese to the board. He was speaking on the sidelines of a
plant opening in Celaya, Mexico, on Friday.
Japan's third-biggest carmaker, long considered a pioneer of
Japanese globalisation with the likes of Sony Corp, now
lags far behind Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co
in building diversity in its executive ranks.
Japan's big companies are under pressure to bring in
outsiders to bolster governance, risk management and global
perspective, having traditionally chosen board members from
senior male managers who had spent their careers at the company.
Honda started assembling cars in the United States in 1982 -
a Japanese first - and now makes and sells about 80 percent of
its vehicles overseas.
It has nevertheless resisted bringing foreigners into the
upper echelons of its Tokyo headquarters, sources close to the
company said, believing its largely autonomous regional
operations, that include locally hired managers, have made it
global enough.
That attitude now appears to be changing as it seeks faster
growth and puts more emphasis on emerging markets.
The automaker recently consulted a major Japanese bank about
diversifying its management board, an individual with knowledge
of the matter said.
Sources close to Honda also said the company was considering
appointing a foreigner to the board within the next several
years and did not rule out that it could name one among board
members and executives to be announced on Monday for the new
financial year that starts in April. They added, however, that
the company was in no hurry to diversify.
The company declined to comment on executive changes.
LACK OF DIVERSITY
Honda has already appointed non-Japanese to senior posts at
regional subsidiaries. At American Honda Motor, John Mendel,
formerly with Ford Motor Co and Mazda Motor Corp, is executive
vice president overseeing sales, and Mike Accavitti, previously
with Chrysler, is senior vice president of auto operations.
Iwamura, their boss, serves as president and chief executive
of American Honda.
It was unclear whether Honda was looking at potential
foreign board candidates from inside or outside the company.
Honda's relative lack of diversity at the top contrasts with
Japan's other big automakers.
Nissan, along with French partner Renault SA, is
run by French-Lebanese Carlos Ghosn, while 15 of its 58
directors and auditors are non-Japanese and one is a woman.
Toyota, seen as a stalwart of traditional Japanese
management, last year appointed American Mark Hogan, a former
General Motors Co executive, to its board. Of its 68 directors
and auditors, seven are foreign and one is a woman.
Honda last year adopted an ambitious goal to expand global
sales to 6 million cars annually by the year to March 2017, a 50
percent jump from last year's total.
Some executives see a need to work more closely across
regions - including joint procurement of parts and materials -
to boost efficiency, the sources said.
Honda is also aiming to raise the share of emerging markets
in total sales and to revamp its vehicle development process,
involving engineers across regions from the earliest stages.