TOKYO, March 23 Honda Motor Co has
hired Exponent, a U.S.-based engineering consulting company
enlisted by Toyota Motor Corp during its recall crisis
in 2010, to investigate the cause of ruptures in some air bags
made by Takata Corp.
The hiring of Exponent was first reported by Japan's Jiji
News on Monday and confirmed by a Honda spokesman in Tokyo.
A consortium of 10 automakers led by Toyota Motor Corp
and which includes Honda has separately commissioned
engineering firm Orbital ATK to conduct independent testing of
Takata's air bag inflators, which can rupture with too much
force, shooting metal shards into vehicles. Six deaths have been
linked to the problem so far, all on Honda cars.
About 25 million vehicles with Takata air bags have been
recalled worldwide since 2008.
