June 29 Honda Motor Co said the new 2013 Honda Fit EV will be available for lease in California and Oregon beginning next month.

The electric car would be available from July 20, with a three-year lease price of $389 per month, Honda Motor said.

The automaker said it will offer the vehicle in six East Coast markets in early 2013. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)