TOKYO Oct 12 Honda Motor Co said its
Thai plant remains underwater as flooding in the centre of the
country worsens, closing down 4.7 percent of its global output
in a disaster that is hammering other Japanese firms that have
made the nation their Southeast Asian production hub.
The flooding, in some ways reminiscent of the March 11
earthquake and tsunami that destroyed factories and crumpled
supply chains in Japan, has forced local and foreign companies
to shutter plants or evacuate personnel as waters rise.
Among Japan's big three automakers, Honda risks losing the
most from the floods. Toyota Motor Corp has been forced
to curtail production because of disruption to its supply of
parts rather than any physical damage, while Nissan
said it may experience some disruption.
"Cars at the facility (in Ayutthaya, central Thailand)
appear to be floating," Honda spokesman Tomohiro Okada said.
As no one is allowed into the area, Honda is still unable to
assess the damage to production machinery or give any estimate
of when output, halted since Oct. 4, can restart, he added.
"We think resuming production will take some time," Nomura
analyst Masataka Kunugimoto wrote in a report.
If it takes three months, that would mean lost production of
60,000 vehicles and could shave 25 billion yen ($325 million)
off operating profit, he estimated. For the year to March 31,
Honda expects operating profit of 270 billion yen.
As Honda's Thai plant supplies parts to other factories in
the region, the damage may infect its supply chain and hurt
output in other locations unless it can rustle up parts from
elsewhere.
"Capacity utilization in Japan is already high to meet
post-earthquake recovery demand, so Honda's Japanese plants may
not be able to supply sufficient volumes," Kunugimoto said in
his report.
Toyota on Wednesday said it would close its three Thai
plants, which account for around 8 percent of its global
production, until at least Oct. 15 because of a dearth of parts.
Nissan officials were unavailable for comment.
Other Japanese firms affected by the floods include Nikon
Corp , which was forced to halt production of cameras in
Thailand.
Shares of Honda fell 2.2 percent, compared with a 0.4
percent decline in the benchmark Nikkei average. Toyota
fell 1.1 percent, Nissan dropped 1.8 percent and Nikon lost 4.5
percent.
($1 = 76.700 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Chris Gallagher)