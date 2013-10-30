TOKYO Oct 30 Honda Motor Co on Wednesday revised its annual exchange rate forecast to 97 yen to the dollar from a previous forecast of 96 yen.

The carmaker also revised its annual euro exchange rate forecast to 127 yen from 126 yen.

The company stuck to its global car sales forecast for the year ending in March 2014 to 4.43 million.

(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)