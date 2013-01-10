DETROIT Jan 10 Honda Motor Co Ltd said
on Thursday it will invest $23 million to build a hybrid version
of its popular Accord sedan at its plant in Marysville, Ohio.
The Japanese automaker said it will add about 50 jobs at the
plant to build the car, which will go on sale this fall as a
2014 model.
It will be the third hybrid vehicle Honda builds in the
United States, following hybrid versions of the Civic and Acura
ILX built at the company's Greensburg, Indiana, plant.
The Ohio plant is undergoing an expansion of 95,000 square
feet to house assembly processes and logistics specifically for
production of the Accord hybrid, Honda said. The project
includes lengthening the main assembly line and adding space for
related parts receiving and sub-assembly operations.
In the last three years, Honda has announced investments at
its Ohio manufacturing facilities exceeding $800 million.