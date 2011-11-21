GUANGZHOU Nov 21 Guangqi Honda Automobile Co Ltd, a Chinese joint venture with Honda Motor Co, expects China's passenger vehicle sales to rise 10 percent in 2012, Guangqi Honda President Toshiaki Mikoshiba said on Monday.

Guangqi Honda hoped its sales growth next year would be higher than 10 percent, Mikoshiba told Reuters on the sidelines of an automobile conference in the southern city of Guangzhou.

Honda cut its 2011 car sales target for China by 13 percent to 638,000 cars after Japan's earthquake and tsunami in March disrupted supply chains and forced production cutbacks. [ID:nL3E7IJ3FT}

Honda makes cars in China with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)