TOKYO, Sept 5 Honda Motor Co plans to double its proportion of minivehicle sales to overall sales in Japan in five years, hoping to woo customers replacing older vehicles amid a shrinking domestic market, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.

Minivehicles have engine displacements of up to 660cc and are unique to Japan, making up one-third of new vehicle sales thanks to preferential tax treatment. They are especially popular in rural areas as a second or third family car.

Japan's No.3 automaker will first release in December a new wagon-type model that will get 25km per liter, likely making it among the most fuel-efficient cars of its kind, the report said. Two more new minicars are set to be introduced in 2012, the Nikkei said.

With the strong yen squeezing profits on export models, Honda is looking to maintain domestic output at 1 million units, the paper said.

Honda sold 160,000 minivehicles, or about 24 percent of a total of 650,000 vehicles in Japan last year. The company now aims to boost sales of minicars to 300,000 over the next five years, or 43 percent of the company's projected overall sales of 700,000, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)