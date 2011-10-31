* Withdraws outlook on uncertainties, including yen, Thai
floods
* Q2 op profit falls 68 pct to Y52.5 bln vs consensus Y63.5
bln
* Honda hit hardest by Japan, Thai disasters this year
* No high hopes that solo yen-selling intervention will
last-CFO
* Honda shares underperform Japan auto stocks this year
(Adds details, comments)
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, Oct 31 Honda Motor Co withdrew
its annual earnings guidance in an unusual move on Monday due to
uncertainty surrounding currency markets and Thailand's floods
just as it was starting to recover from the March earthquake and
tsunami.
Among Japanese automakers, Honda has been hit the hardest by
both disasters this year, recovering slowly from the supply
disruption in northeast Japan and suffering direct damage at its
Thai car factory in the Ayutthaya industrial estate.
The maker of the popular Civic and Accord models had been
preparing to ramp up overall car production to 125 percent of
pre-quake plans in the October-March second half to build up
inventory that had fallen after the March 11 disasters at home.
Even before the floods, the dearth of cars had sunk Honda's
sales in the United States, its biggest market, ranking it below
Nissan Motor Co in the last three months.
"To put it bluntly, we're in a really tough spot," said
Fumihiko Ike, Honda's chief financial officer. "We're in a much
more difficult position because our car factory is inundated."
Honda, the only automaker in Thailand with a flooded
factory, builds about 5 percent of its cars there, with more
than a third of the vehicles bound for export.
Like Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan, Honda also uses
Thai-made components in other markets, meaning output reductions
elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Japan and eventually the United
States are also expected as supply runs out, Ike said.
Japan's third-biggest automaker also withdrew its forecast
for its annual global car sales amid an indefinite suspension of
work in Thailand, and uncertainty over how much its other
already-stretched factories can fill the hole. It had previously
forecast sales of 3.512 million vehicles in the business year to
March 2012.
About one-tenth, or 35 of Honda's tier-one suppliers for
cars in Thailand, had been flooded, Ike said. With the damage
spreading, more suppliers down the chain could also become
affected, he said.
"The situation is changing daily. It's hard to get a read on
the situation."
MONTHS OF PAIN AHEAD
Ike said operators of Ayutthaya's industrial estate had told
Honda that it expects removal of the floodwaters to take until
mid-December. Restoring work at the damaged facility would
probably take a few months from there, meaning work could be
halted through the end of the business year, Ike said.
"The extent of the flood damage is a concern and will
probably weigh on Honda's shares," said Yoshihiro Okumura,
general manager at Chibagin Asset Management.
"But I think in the medium term, the shares will be seen as
being at the bottom and investors will gradually begin to look
ahead to next year's earnings," he added.
Honda's shares have lost 22 percent so far this year,
underperforming falls of 18 percent and 6.5 percent at Toyota
and Nissan, respectively.
Japanese automakers have also been drowning in
currency-related losses with the dollar well below their
assumptions of an 80 yen average this business year. The Bank of
Japan's intervention on Monday pushed the dollar to a
three-month high, but few saw it as anything more than a brief
respite.
"Frankly, my reaction was: finally, they intervened. But I'm
also aware that a solo intervention has a limited impact," Ike
said. "Will we able to keep these levels? I'm not all that
hopeful," he said as the dollar hovered around 79 yen,
against a record low 75.31 yen hit earlier on Monday.
The dollar was back below 78 yen late in Tokyo.
For the July-September second quarter, Honda posted a 68
percent drop in operating profit to 52.5 billion yen ($693
million) due mainly to a 14 percent plunge in car sales from a
shortage of microchip controllers from Renesas Electronics Corp
. That was worse than a consensus estimate of 63.5
billion yen from a Reuters survey of 13 analysts.
Net profit, which includes earnings made in China, fell 55.5
percent to 60.43 billion yen, also hammered by an 8-yen drop in
the dollar from the year before. Second-quarter revenues fell 16
percent to 1.9 trillion yen.
While supply issues are set to drag on into 2012, Honda also
faces tougher competition from a fast-growing Hyundai Motor Co
and Nissan, especially after its core Civic sedan
got panned by influential U.S. consumer watchdog Consumer
Reports.
Before the results were announced, Honda shares closed down
3.7 percent on a newspaper report that a recovery from the Thai
floods could take six months. The benchmark Nikkei average
settled 0.7 percent lower.
"The stock market's move today was shocking, in that the
currency intervention pushed up the dollar and the euro against
the yen, helping ease one of the worries on investors' minds,"
said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB
Investments.
"But the Nikkei was still unable to hold any gains, showing
that investors are not confident that the yen will remain down."
Nissan will report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday and
Toyota on Nov. 8.
($1 = 75.760 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Hirotoshi Sugiyama and Lisa Twaronite;
Editing by Matt Driskill and Michael Watson)