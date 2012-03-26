March 27 Honda Motor Co will build another automobile factory in Thailand, likely in the southeastern part of the country where the risk of flooding is lower, Japanese business daily Nikkei said.

Quoting unnamed company sources, the paper said the plant will have an annual production capacity of 120,000 vehicles, and be ready by as early as 2015.

It may produce models such as large minivans, it added.

The existing plant in Ayutthaya, with a capacity of 240,000 units, will continue to operate, the daily reported. Honda's production in Thailand had fallen by about 120,000 vehicles due to the floods, according to the daily.

The company also plans to build an Indonesian factory that would triple its output capacity in that nation to 180,000 units annually, the business daily said. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)