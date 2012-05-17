UPDATE 2-Alibaba expands bricks-and-mortar retail push with Bailian deal
* Follows stake taken in Suning Commerce, plans to control Intime
May 18 Honda Motor Co plans to assemble the hybrid version of its Fit subcompact outside Japan for the first time, Japanese business daily the Nikkei said.
Japan's third-biggest carmaker will assemble the 1.3-liter car in Thailand, its key production site in Asia, with an eye on exporting it to neighboring nations, the daily said.
The company plans to launch the assembled car locally as the Jazz Hybrid in the summer, the newspaper said.
Currently, all Fit Hybrids, with sales of about 86,000 units in 2011, are manufactured in Japan, the Nikkei said.
Honda's move is aimed at reducing production costs and tapping local demand for fuel-efficient vehicles through competitive pricing, the Japanese business daily. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Follows stake taken in Suning Commerce, plans to control Intime
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
JAKARTA, Feb 20 Indonesia's mining minister Ignasius Jonan on Monday said the government can also bring Freeport-McMoRan Inc to arbitration if both sides fail to reach an agreement over a mining contract.