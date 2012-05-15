(Corrects spelling of president's name in paragraph 1)
NEW DELHI May 15 Honda Motor Co
expects India to contribute 30 percent of the Japanese
automaker's global motorcycle revenues by 2020, Keita Muramatsu,
president of Honda's India unit said, as it launched its first
ever mass-market motorcycle in the country.
Honda, the world's biggest motorcycle manufacturer, ended a
26-year joint venture with India's Hero MotoCorp last
year in an $851 million deal, and has ramped up activity to
capture close to 20 percent of the world's second-largest
two-wheeler market.
