* Honda launches lowest-cost motorbike in emerging mkt drive
* Aims for 30 pct of motorbike revenue from India by 2020
* Targets sale of 300,000 commuter bikes in FY to March 2013
* Honda racing to catch global rivals in low-cost segment
(Adds quotes, details)
By Anurag Kotoky
NEW DELHI, May 15 Honda Motor Co
launched the lowest-cost motorbike in its line-up on Tuesday for
sale in the India market, aiming to double India's share of its
motorcycle revenue by the end of the decade while racing to
catch up with rivals in fast-growing emerging markets.
Honda, the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer and
Japan's third-biggest carmaker, has struggled to make major
inroads in high-growth, price-sensitive markets such as India,
where a former joint venture deal once excluded it from the key
commuter motorbike segment.
Commuter bikes account for around 70 percent of India's
motorcycle market, which grew 14 percent over the last financial
year to 10 million sold and is second only to China.
"It's very positive for Honda that they can finally compete
in the mass market here," said Vineet Hetamasaria, automotive
analyst at PINC Research in Mumbai.
"The pricing is in the right area ... and given Honda's
brand equity, the bike is definitely going to make a dent in the
market shares of others."
The motorcycle is Honda's cheapest worldwide, Keita
Muramatsu, president of Honda Motorycle & Scooter India, said at
the bike's launch in New Delhi.
Honda, the top seller of scooters in the Indian market but
lagging in larger commuter bikes, has been steadily raising
production and sales across the two-wheeler segment since it
ended a 26-year joint venture with India's Hero MotoCorp
in March of last year in an $851 million deal.
It has since announced fresh investment worth 20 billion
rupees ($373 million) as it looks to chase down Hero, its former
partner and the current market leader in commuter motorcycles.
The Japanese company is constructing its third two-wheeler
factory in the country and overtook Bajaj Auto as the
country's No. 2 in two-wheeler sales in March.
PRICE-SENSITIVE MARKETS
Honda expects India to account for 30 percent of its global
motorcycle revenue by 2020, up from 13 percent now, Muramatsu
said.
The Japanese automaker, which also builds cars in India, has
been less aggressive than global rivals such as General Motors
Co and Volkswagen AG in targeting emerging
markets such as India and China.
It abandoned a one-size-fits-all global parts sourcing
approach in its car business in 2010 to search for local
suppliers for its global plants to help it reduce costs.
Dressed in a Honda T-shirt, Bollywood acting heart-throb
Akshay Kumar unveiled the 110cc Dream Yuga motorcycle on
Tuesday, touting the advantages of a motorbike over a car on the
clogged roads of India's cities.
Sales of motorbikes, a family vehicle for millions of
Indians, outstripped car sales by five to one in the last
financial year, partly helped by high interest rates and fuel
costs that pushed up the price of automobile ownership.
"India will be the most important market and will continue
to be in focus for the next 10 years," said Yadvinder Singh
Guleria, marketing head for Honda India. He added that Honda
expected to boost exports from India to 150,000 two-wheelers in
the year to March 2013 from 111,000 the year before.
Globally, two-wheelers accounted for about one-sixth of
Honda's revenue in the latest financial year to March 2012.
Other Japanese motorcycle makers are also ramping up
capacity and targeting volumes in India.
Yamaha Motor Co this week announced a new $280
million factory in India to nearly triple capacity to 2.8
million motorcycles by 2018, while Suzuki Motor Corp,
which will likely launch a mass-market offering this month, is
building a new factory to take its India capacity to close to 1
million motorcycles by 2014.
($1 = 53.8450 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Edmund
Klamann)