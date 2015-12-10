Workers stand under the logo of Honda Motor Co. outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

NEW DELHI Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co (7267.T) will recall 90,210 diesel vehicles in India to replace their fuel return pipe, the company's local unit said in a statement on Thursday.

"There is a possibility that in some of these cars, the fuel return pipe may come out, resulting in fuel leakage and leading to engine stoppage," Honda Cars India said in the statement.

Starting Dec. 19, Honda will replace the pipe on 64,428 units of the diesel variant of its top-selling City sedans, and on 25,728 units of the diesel variants of the Mobilio multi-purpose vehicles.

