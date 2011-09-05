(Changes headline)

MUMBAI, Sept 5 The Indian unit of Japanese auto maker Honda Motor Co said on Monday it will recall 72,115 of its City sedans to replace a power window switch, the firm's second recall since 2010 in the world's second-fastest growing major auto market.

Honda sells close to 50,000 City cars each year in India through its subsidiary, competing with local major Maruti Suzuki and South Korea's Hyundai Motors .

"Honda Siel Cars India Ltd is carrying out the part replacement as part of a global exercise by Honda Motor Company to ensure stringent quality standards for its products," a company statement said on Monday.

The recall affects cars manufactured between 2005 and 2007. The company recalled 8,532 City cars in January last year that had been manufactured in 2007, it said in the statement.

The recall announced on Monday is not part of a global recall of 646,000 City and Jazz models announced last year due to a faulty window switch, a company spokeswoman said, declining to comment on the cost to the company for the recalls.

The company said there had been no incidents in India involving the part being replaced.

The image of Japanese auto makers, long famed for their quality, took a dent when the world's top carmaker, Toyota Motor Corp , recalled nearly 16 million vehicles worldwide starting in late 2009 due to faulty parts.

Honda, Japan's No.3 auto maker, through its Indian subsidiary Honda Siel, makes and sells cars such as the Jazz hatchback and Honda City sedan. Its Noida plant near New Delhi has a capacity of 100,000 cars.