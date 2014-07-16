NEW DELHI, July 16 The local unit of Honda Motor Co will recall 1,338 cars in India to carry out preventive replacement of the passenger side air bag inflator, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The announcement is part of Honda's recall regarding the potential defect related to passenger air bag inflators which the company announced in June, according to the statement.

Honda Cars India Ltd said it would recall 1,085 units of its Honda Accord sedan and 253 units of its compact sports utility vehicle, Honda CR-V.

"There has been no reporting of any incident related to this part in India," the company said in the statement. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)