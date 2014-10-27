UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI Oct 27 The local unit of Honda Motor Co said on Monday it will recall 2,338 cars in India to carry out preventive replacement of the driver side air bag inflator.
The announcement is part of Honda's global recall due to a potential defect related to driver air bag inflators, the company said.
Honda Cars India Ltd said in the statement it would recall 1,040 units of its small car Brio, 1,235 units of the compact sedan Amaze and 63 units of sports utility vehicle Honda CR-V, manufactured between September 2011 and July 2014.
"There has been no reporting of any incident related to this part in India," the company said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources