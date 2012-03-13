TOKYO, March 13 Honda Motor Co
said it would spend about 3.128 trillion rupiah ($340 million)
to build a fourth motorcycle factory in Indonesia with annual
capacity of 1.1 million vehicles, with production slated to
start in autumn 2013.
Honda, which builds and sells motorcycles in Indonesia
through a 50-50 joint venture with local conglomerate Astra
International, said the new plant would boost its
total capacity in the country by a quarter, to 5.3 million
motorcycles a year.
The venture, PT Astra Honda Motor, said in a statement it
would employ an additional 3,000 workers for the expansion.
($1=9165 Indonesian rupiah)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)