U.S., Japan first ladies: both unconventional yet poles apart
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
TOKYO Oct 25 Honda Motor Co said it had halted car production in Malaysia on Tuesday due to a disruption of component supplies from Thailand.
The factory in Malaysia builds the City, CR-V, Accord and Civic models with output capacity of 40,000 vehicles a year.
Japan's No.3 automaker also said it would halt production of motorcycles and power products in Thailand at least through Oct. 29. It said it did not know when work could resume at its Thai car factory, which is under water. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 With a hug and a handshake, President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened a new chapter in U.S.-Japan relations on Friday with Trump abruptly setting aside campaign pledges to force Tokyo to pay more for U.S. defense aid.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.