TOKYO Oct 25 Honda Motor Co said it had halted car production in Malaysia on Tuesday due to a disruption of component supplies from Thailand.

The factory in Malaysia builds the City, CR-V, Accord and Civic models with output capacity of 40,000 vehicles a year.

Japan's No.3 automaker also said it would halt production of motorcycles and power products in Thailand at least through Oct. 29. It said it did not know when work could resume at its Thai car factory, which is under water. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)