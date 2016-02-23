* Honda promotes younger staff to management positions

* Head of China ops to become executive VP

* Automaker taps Asako Suzuki as first female operating officer (Adds details on personnel changes, background)

By Naomi Tajitsu

TOKYO, Feb 23 Honda Motor Co is replacing its executive vice president and appointing its first-ever female operating officer as the Japanese automaker, under a recently appointed CEO, seeks to bring youth and diversity to its management team.

Ahead of a company strategy update on Wednesday, Japan's third-largest selling automaker said it would promote Seiji Kuraishi to the company's No. 2 position to replace executive vice president Tetsuo Iwamura when he retires in June.

The 57-year-old Kuraishi has led the automaker's Chinese operations since 2014, and has held management roles at Honda's Asian affiliates after joining the company in 1982.

The company said it would also name Asako Suzuki as its first female operating officer, who will oversee domestic sales. The 52-year-old is currently general manager at Dongfeng Honda, the company's joint venture in China.

Also as part of the reshuffle, Honda managing officer Sho Minekawa, who was once widely tipped to take on the executive vice president role at the automaker, will retire in June.

Managing officer Yoshiyuki Matsumoto will become head of Honda's Research and Development centre, moving from his role as head of automotive operations.

In a statement, Honda said the reshuffle was driven by the company's desire "to bring a generational change to our management ranks and create new value principles within the company while building on our strengths".

The latest appointments suggest a shift by Takahiro Hachigo, the 56-year-old who became CEO in June, to promote younger managers in a country where Japanese men well into their 60s is a common sight in company managements.

The average age of the newly appointed managing officers is around 54, while the average age of retiring officers is around 60.

It also builds on steps taken by the company to increase diversity in its upper ranks.

Suzuki's appointment comes after Honda named its first non-Japanese to its management ranks last year, when it tapped Isao Mizoguchi, a Brazilian of Japanese ancestry, to head the company's Latin American operations.