DETROIT, March 10 Honda Motor Co Ltd
said Monday it is setting up separate Honda and Acura divisions
in the United States, with dedicated sales and marketing teams
for each brand.
The new U.S. structure is similar to those employed by
Toyota Motor Co with its Toyota and Lexus brands and
Nissan Motor Co with its Nissan and Infiniti brands.
John Mendel will head a new American Honda Auto Division.
Reporting to Mendel are Michael Accavitti, senior vice president
and general manager of American Honda's Acura Division, and Jeff
Conrad, senior vice president and general manager of the
company's Honda Division.
Previously, the company's U.S. operations were organized by
function rather than brand.