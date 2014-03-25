March 26 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Toyota
Motor Corp plan to launch fuel-cell vehicles in the
consumer market in 2015, with each producing about 1,000
eco-friendly cars a year, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
The automakers now offer fuel-cell cars on lease, with users
centering on municipalities and businesses, the daily said.
Initial prices of these zero-emission vehicles, which cover
longer distances than electric cars, will set below 10 million
yen ($97,700), the Nikkei said.
Honda is developing a sedan that it plans to roll out as
early as November 2015, which will be able to travel about 500
kilometer on a single charge -- twice the range of an electric
vehicle, the Nikkei reported.
Honda intends to churn out 5,000 units over five years,
selling them in Japan, the United States and Europe, the daily
said.
Toyota, the global leader in hybrid vehicles, intends to
release a sedan in Japan, the United States and Europe in 2015,
the Nikkei said, adding that by 2020, the automaker aims to lift
annual output to tens of thousands of units.
Toyota hopes to cut prices to between 3-5 million yen
($29,300-$48,900) in the 2020s, the Nikkei said, quoting an
unnamed development staffer.
Carlos Ghosn, the CEO of rival Renault SA and
Nissan Motor Co, said in November carmakers would face
obstacles in their plans to launch fuel-cell car sales over the
next few years.
($1 = 102.32 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)