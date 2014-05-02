May 1 Auto manufacturer American Honda said it would voluntarily recall 24,889 of its 2014 Odyssey vehicles in United States to replace a component that could prevent the deployment of the side curtain airbag during a crash.

The shorting coupler in the side curtain airbag may have been damaged during assembly, Honda Motor's U.S. sales operation said in a statement on Thursday. (r.reuters.com/tah98v)

There have been no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue, which was discovered through warranty repairs.

The California-based company on Thursday reported April sales of 132,456 units, a 1.1 percent increase over April 2013.