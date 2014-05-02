May 1 Auto manufacturer American Honda said it
would voluntarily recall 24,889 of its 2014 Odyssey vehicles in
United States to replace a component that could prevent the
deployment of the side curtain airbag during a crash.
The shorting coupler in the side curtain airbag may have been
damaged during assembly, Honda Motor's U.S. sales
operation said in a statement on Thursday. (r.reuters.com/tah98v)
There have been no reports of crashes or injuries related to
the issue, which was discovered through warranty repairs.
The California-based company on Thursday reported April
sales of 132,456 units, a 1.1 percent increase over April 2013.
(Reporting by Anjalirao Koppala; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)