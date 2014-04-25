TOKYO, April 25 Honda Motor Co said on Friday that it expects to sell 4.83 million vehicles globally in the financial year ending March 2015, an increase of 11.7 percent from the previous year.

Japan's third-biggest car maker by global sales volume also said it is assuming an average U.S. dollar rate of 100 yen and euro rate of 135 yen for this fiscal year. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Dominic Lau)