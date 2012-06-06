June 6 The new 2013 Honda Fit EV subcompact has
attained the highest miles-per-gallon equivalency rating, 118
miles per gallon equivalent, from the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency, Honda Motor Co said.
The Fit, which will be offered on lease in California and
Oregon this summer, surpassed the mpg equivalency rating of the
Mitsubishi Motors Corp i-MiEV subcompact which the EPA
rates at 112 mpg equivalent.
The Fit also is the top-rated fully electric vehicle in
range as rated by the EPA, at 82 miles per charge, followed by
the Ford Motor Co Focus Electric compact, which the EPA
rates at 105 mpg equivalent and a range of 76 miles, and the
Nissan Motor Co Leaf compact at 73 miles range and 99
mpg equivalent.
The Mitsubishi i-MiEV has an EPA rated range of 62 miles.
After the Fit is rolled out in California and Oregon this
summer it will go to some eastern U.S. cities in 2013, Honda
said.
Honda expects to lease about 1,100 Fit EVs in the next two
years. Leases this summer in California and Oregon will be for
$389 per month with no up-front payment required, said Honda
spokesman Chuck Schifsky.
Two of the fully electric models are already on sale in the
United States, the Nissan Leaf which sold 510 vehicles in May,
and the Mitsubishi i-MiEV sold 85 vehicles, according to
Autodata Corp.
The Chevrolet Volt from General Motors Co is not a
fully electric vehicle. It runs on electric power until the
battery charge gets low, and then the battery is charged by a
gasoline-powered motor. In May, Volt U.S. sales were 1,680.
(Reporting By Bernie Woodall;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)