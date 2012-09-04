Sept 4 American Honda Finance Corp on Tuesday sold $1.5 billion of senior medium term notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMERICAN HONDA FINANCE CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1 PCT MATURITY 08/11/2015 TYPE MTN ISS PRICE 99.791 FIRST PAY 02/11/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.073 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/11/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 77 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 1.5 PCT MATURITY 09/11/2017 TYPE MTN ISS PRICE 99.693 FIRST PAY 03/01/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.564 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/11/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A