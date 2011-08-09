TOKYO Aug 9 Honda Motor Co is studying possible production bases overseas to replace export-bound car production in Japan to reduce the impact of the strong yen, Chief Financial Officer Fumihiko Ike said on Tuesday.

"We currently have a three-year plan under which we are assuming a rate of 80 yen to the dollar," Ike told a small group of reporters.

"And under that assumption the discussion to look for an alternative production base is inevitable."

Ike said Honda exported about 30 percent of its Japan-made cars last year, and that those exports were losing money with the dollar trading below 80 yen.

On Tuesday the dollar was around 77.40 yen .

Last week, Japan's No.3 automaker posted an unexpected quarterly profit and raised its annual outlook by more than a third as it rebounded quickly from a severe parts shortage caused by the March 11 earthquake.

