(Corrects para 2 to say seven models were recalled, not four;
adds paras 3 and 4 to clarify vehicles involved)
TOKYO, March 14 Honda Motor Co Ltd will
recall nearly 250,000 vehicles globally, including sedans,
minivans and SUVs, due to braking problems, the automaker said
on Thursday.
Seven models are affected by the recall. In the United
States and five other countries, the Acura RL sedan, Acura MDX
crossover SUV and the Honda Pilot SUV will be recalled.
In Japan, the recall will include the Legend sedan and three
types of minivans -- the Odyssey, the Elysion, and the Stepwgn.
All vehicles were made between 2004 and 2005 except for the
Stepwgn, which was made between 2005 and 2006, Honda spokeswoman
Tomoko Takemori said.
The stability assist system in the vehicles may malfunction
and the brake could operate even when the driver is not pressing
the pedal, said Takemori. The vehicles may also brake more
strongly than intended when the system malfunctions, she said.
No accidents or injuries have been reported from the
problem, Takemori said.
About 183,500 Pilot, MDX and RL vehicles in the United
States are affected by the recall. Honda is also recalling
57,000 vehicles in Japan, including about 42,566 Odyssey
minivans.
Cars in Canada, Mexico, Germany, Australia and New Zealand
will also be recalled.
Honda declined to say how much the recall will cost or where
it got the problematic parts.
Honda shares fell 0.4 percent to 3,725 yen on Thursday,
underperforming the Nikkei 225 index, which rose 1.2
percent.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota in Tokyo; additional reporting by
Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit; Editing by Miral Fahmy and John
Wallace)