Oct 1 Honda Motor Co Ltd is expanding a recall in North America to include more than 600,000 Accord mid-size sedans to address a potential power steering fluid leak problem that could cause a fire under the hood.

Honda is recalling 573,147 Accords in the United States equipped with V6 engines from model years 2003 through 2007, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In Canada, the number of affected Accords is 30,058, a company spokesman said.

The addition of the Accords to already recalled Acura TL cars from model years 2007 and 2008 raises the number of affected vehicles in the United States and Canada to 660,086.

The power steering hose in the cars may deteriorate prematurely due to high temperatures, resulting in cracks and leaks that could cause a loss of power steering assistance or smoke and possibly a fire, Honda said.

The Japanese automaker said no crashes or injuries have been reported related to the issue, but one engine fire has been reported.

The company said the updated power steering hose necessary for the affected Accords will not be available until early 2013. If owners feel their cars exhibit symptoms related to a power steering hose leak, they should go to a dealer for an interim repair, Honda said. Owners will be notified by mail next year when the new hoses are ready for installation, but initial notification of the issue will begin later this month.

The parts for the Accords are different from those used in the affected Acuras. In May, the Japanese automaker announced the recall of 56,881 Acuras, including 52,615 in the United States.