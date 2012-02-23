Feb 23 Honda Motor Co is recalling more than 9,000 midsize SUVs in the United States and Canada for problems that can lead to a fuel leak.

Honda is recalling model-year 2012 Acura MDX and Honda Pilot vehicles that were built sometime between mid-December and mid-January.

In some models, a component inside the fuel tank may not have been welded securely because it was made using a different material with a higher melting point.

The part, called the vent shut float valve case, could fall off and fuel could flood the tank and leak, increasing the likelihood of a fire.

The problem was discovered during testing by the supplier of the part. There have been no leaks, fires or injuries.

In the United States, 8,709 vehicles are affected, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In a separate release, Honda said 571 vehicles were affected in Canada. (Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Dave Zimmerman)