DETROIT, Sept 9 Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) is
recalling almost 347,000 Pilot sport utility vehicles worldwide
for a potential problem with the front seat belts.
The Japanese automaker said the recall, which affects
vehicles built in Lincoln, Alabama for model years 2009 through
2011, was being performed because the driver or front passenger
seat belts could become disconnected from the anchor webbing in
an accident, increasing the risk of an injury.
Honda said no injuries or deaths have been reported related
to the issue.
The company said the recall was due to a manufacturing
error on a small number of front seat belts, where the
stitching connecting the lap section of the belt to the
outboard anchor webbing may be incomplete or missing.
Honda said written notification to Pilot owners will begin
in early October.
The company said almost 311,000 of the Pilot SUVs were in
the United States; another 10,000 in Canada, more than 8,000 in
Mexico and the rest in other countries.
Earlier this month, Honda recalled about 960,000 Fit
subcompacts and other models globally to repair defects
including malfunctioning power window switches.

In August, the automaker recalled nearly 2.5 million cars,
small SUVs and minivans worldwide to repair a software problem
that could damage the automotive transmission. [ID:nN1E7740DM]
Last month, the influential consumer magazine Consumer
Reports said it was not recommending the 2012 Honda Civic,
prompting some industry analysts to ask if that was a symptom
of larger problems at the automaker. [ID:nN1E7701VP]
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit, editing by Bernard
Orr)