TOKYO, Sept 5 Honda Motor Co said on Monday it would recall about 960,000 Fit subcompacts and other models globally to repair defects including malfunctioning power window switches.
No accidents have been reported due to the defects, a Honda spokesman in Tokyo said. (Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
UPDATE 6-Ethics review sought after Trump adviser touts Ivanka Trump products
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.