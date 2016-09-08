UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Honda corrects endpoint of production period in paragraph 2 to 2011, not 2012)
TOKYO, Sept 8 Honda Motor Co on Thursday said it was recalling around 668,000 vehicles in Japan to replace air bags supplied by Takata Corp.
The Japanese automaker said it had recalled models including its Fit subcompact hatchback model, and the Civic and Accord sedan models over passenger-side air bags. Vehicles produced between 2009 and 2011 were affected, it added.
The latest announcement adds to the tens of millions of vehicles Honda has already recalled due over air bags made by Takata which are at risk of exploding with excessive force. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources