TOKYO Jan 31 Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it booked an unrealised loss on currency derivatives of 54.5 billion yen ($598.5 million) for the three months through December after a sharp fall in the yen.

The yen lost about 10 percent against the dollar from the beginning of October to the end of December. ($1 = 91.0650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota and Dominic Lau)