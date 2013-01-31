UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Jan 31 Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it booked an unrealised loss on currency derivatives of 54.5 billion yen ($598.5 million) for the three months through December after a sharp fall in the yen.
The yen lost about 10 percent against the dollar from the beginning of October to the end of December. ($1 = 91.0650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota and Dominic Lau)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources