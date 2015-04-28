TOKYO, April 28 Honda Motor Co forecast a scant 0.4 percent rise in net profit for the financial year that began on April 1, providing a tough outlook after falling short of its guidance in the just-ended year as quality problems delayed vehicle development and hampered sales.

Japan's third-largest automaker by global sales projected a net profit of 525 billion yen ($4.41 billion) for the year through next March, based on U.S. accounting standards that it used until the just-ended financial year.

Honda is adopting international financial reporting standards (IFRS) from this year, and expects the same net profit under those standards. It is assuming a dollar rate of 115 yen and a euro rate of 125 yen.

Honda delayed the launch of new cars last year as it took more time on quality controls, after recalling the remodelled Fit hybrid car five times in less than a year in Japan.

For the final January-March quarter of the last financial year, Honda's net profit dropped 43 percent from the year before to 97.8 billion yen, compared with an estimated 121.65 billion yen according to Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimate.

Fourth-quarter operating profit, which excludes earnings in China, fell 32 percent to 111.9 billion yen, despite tailwinds from the yen's weakness against the dollar. ($1 = 119.0600 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)