TOKYO, July 31 Honda Motor Co said on
Friday its quarterly net profit grew 20 percent, beating
estimates as strong sales in North America, its biggest market,
and a weak yen helped it absorb the impact of higher
quality-related costs.
April-June net profit at Japan's third-biggest automaker
rose to 186.04 billion yen ($1.50 billion), from 155.60 billion
yen a year earlier. Honda reported the first-quarter results
under international accounting standards for the first time.
That result beat an average estimate of 145.75 billion yen
in a survey of 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Honda left its financial forecasts unchanged for the year
ending March 2016, calling for a net profit of 525 billion yen,
up from 509 billion yen a year earlier.
($1 = 124.1000 yen)
