TOKYO, July 31 Honda Motor Co said on Friday its quarterly net profit grew 20 percent, beating estimates as strong sales in North America, its biggest market, and a weak yen helped it absorb the impact of higher quality-related costs.

April-June net profit at Japan's third-biggest automaker rose to 186.04 billion yen ($1.50 billion), from 155.60 billion yen a year earlier. Honda reported the first-quarter results under international accounting standards for the first time.

That result beat an average estimate of 145.75 billion yen in a survey of 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Honda left its financial forecasts unchanged for the year ending March 2016, calling for a net profit of 525 billion yen, up from 509 billion yen a year earlier. ($1 = 124.1000 yen) (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)