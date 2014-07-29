TOKYO, July 29 Honda Motor Co is considering whether to continue buying air bags from Takata Corp and will examine their quality as well as how many Takata is capable of supplying, Honda Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura said.

Honda is still negotiating with Takata on who will pay for how much of the costs related to the recent air bag recalls, Iwamura told a news conference. He declined to give the amount of the costs. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)