UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 2 Honda Motor Co Ltd says
* March China vehicle sales up 14.7 percent y/y, vs 9.1 percent decrease in February
* January-March China vehicle sales up 0.6 percent y/y, vs 16.8 percent increase year ago Source text in Chinese: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.