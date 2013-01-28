UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Jan 28 Japan's Honda Motor Co sold a record 3.82 million vehicles globally in 2012, up 19 percent from 2011, the automaker said on Monday, as it recovered from natural disasters and saw sales grow in the United States, its biggest market.
Honda is Japan's third-biggest carmaker. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources