UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
TOKYO Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for electric cars.
The venture will have sales and manufacturing functions in the United States and China in addition to Japan, the companies said in a press release.
The joint venture, to be established in July, will be owned 51 percent by Hitachi Automotive Systems and 49 percent by Honda, they said. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Taiga Uranaka)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly