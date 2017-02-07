UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and parts supplier Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd on Tuesday said they would hold a news conference on an operational partnership later in the day.
Honda Chief Executive Officer Takahiro Hachigo and Hitachi Automotive counterpart Hideaki Seki will attend the conference to be held at 0630 GMT in Tokyo, the automaker said.
Hitachi Automotive, a longtime Honda supplier, produces components including engine control units and electric powertrain systems. It also has been developing autonomous driving systems. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources